Sheriff: 'Screenshot Of Indirect Threat' Boosts Police Presence At Passaic County Tech

An incident that a law enforcement official is calling a "screenshot of an indirect threat" at Passaic County Technical Institute in Wayne was deemed not credible.

Thursday's PCIT threat -- which resulted in an increased police presence Friday -- was separate from another at Morris County School of Technology in Denville. The Morris County campus was in lockdown for nearly two hours Friday morning causing a domino effect of precautionary measures in surrounding districts.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we increased patrols in and around the school and are closely monitoring the situation," said Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik through a spokesperson, confirming a thorough investigation of the incident.

Bergen County Tech and Parsippany Hills High School were in lockdown mode briefly for precautionary measures, respective law enforcement officers said. A PHHS student was treated by EMS for cuts he sustained trying to jump out of a first floor window during the 9:55 a.m. lockdown.

Garfield High School students and staff were sheltered in place Friday morning after police were tipped off to what was described as "a threatening post on social media."

Although it can alarm students, parents and staff, law enforcement officials unanimously agree that even the perception of a threat -- no matter how remote -- should be treated seriously.

"In this environment and the way things are, we can't take anything lightly," one said. "It's easier for us to make sure nothing happens.

"In the end, it's well worth doing."

