'Shark Tank' Star's Wife, NY State Man Charged In Double-Fatal Boat Crash

UPDATE: Authorities charged both the wife of "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary and the driver of another boat in connection with a fatal accident last month in Canada.

Linda O’Leary was charged with "careless operation of a vessel,” the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Tuesday, without confirming a report that investigators believe she may have been speeding.

An Oct. 29 initial court appearance was scheduled.

The other driver, Richard Ruh of Orchard Park, NY (just southeast of Buffalo, was charged with not having navigation lights on when the crash occurred near Toronto the night of Aug. 24, said the OPP, citing video evidence.

Linda O’Leary’s was driving her husband’s boat on Lake Joseph that night when it rammed into a larger vessel, flew over its bow and struck a man, who was killed instantly, as well as a woman who later succumbed to critical injuries. Three other people were reportedly injured.

Kevin O’Leary, 65, issued a brief statement after the crash, saying, in part, that he was “a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene.”

He said he didn’t want to go into any detail “out of respect for the victims' families and to fully support the ongoing investigation.”

O’Leary did, however, say that the crash “devastated” him, and sent "heartfelt prayers and condolences" to the victims and their families.

TMZ reported that O’Leary’s wife passed a DUI test following the incident.

O’Leary, known on “Shark Tank” as “Mr. Wonderful,” is often in the area, mostly to appear on business news programs on CNBC.

ORIGINAL STORY: Officials at bergenPAC said Wednesday that they expected to stage Thursday’s afternoon’s free scheduled appearance by "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary as planned following a boating accident in Ontario, Canada this past weekend that killed two people.

