'Shark Tank' Star In Double-Fatal Boat Crash Still Scheduled For Thursday BergenPAC Show

Officials at bergenPAC said Wednesday that they expected to stage Thursday’s afternoon’s free scheduled appearance by "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary as planned following a boating accident in Ontario, Canada this past weekend that killed two people.

“We haven’t heard otherwise,” an employee at the Englewood theater told Daily Voice late Wednesday afternoon.

O’Leary’s wife reportedly was driving his boat on Lake Joseph around 11:30 p.m. Saturday when it rammed into a larger vessel, flew over its bow and struck a man, who was killed instantly, as well as a woman who later succumbed to critical injuries.

Three other people were reportedly injured.

"On late Saturday night, I was a passenger in a boat that was involved in a tragic collision with another watercraft that had no navigation lights on and then fled the scene," O’Leary, 65, said in a statement.

He said he didn’t want to go into any detail “out of respect for the victims' families and to fully support the ongoing investigation.”

O’Leary did, however, say that the crash “devastated” him, and sent "heartfelt prayers and condolences" to the victims and their families.

TMZ reported that O’Leary’s wife passed a DUI test following the incident.

O’Leary, known on “Shark Tank” as “Mr. Wonderful,” is often in the area, mostly to appear on business news programs on CNBC.

Two years ago, he visited the Paramus offices of LPL Financial LLC.

"He brought us breakfast and gave a little pep talk about his future business in the US," financial advisor Derek Michalski of Upper Saddle River told Daily Voice. "He's promoting his 'O'Shares investment funds.

SEE: Could 'Shark Tank's Mr. Wonderful Be Moving To Bergen?

He was scheduled for a free 3 p.m. appearance at bergenPAC, 30 North Van Brunt Street, to discuss “wealth building” in a “fun, relaxed and informative” session.

“Kevin will be joined by some of the top speakers on wealth creation,” the event’s promoters say.

Among the scheduled topics:

“How can I change my limiting beliefs around wealth, success or anything else that could be holding me back?

“How do I attract the money and success that I truly deserve?

“How can I generate income month after month?

“How can I protect my money from inflation and market turbulence?

“Do you understand how to use your current retirement funds to build wealth?

“How can I get the real-time professional tools to do my profitable deals?”

MORE INFO: Call bergenPAC at (201) 227-1030 or go to: https://www.bergenpac.org/

