Shades Of Harry Chapin: Tractor-Trailer Tips On Rt 46 Carrying Thousands Of Pounds Of Bananas

A cleanup was required after a tractor-trailer toting thousands of pounds of bananas tipped over the Route 46 (Routes 1&9) median Thursday near the George Washington Bridge in Fort Lee.
Only it wasn’t the fruit that spilled. It was a large amount of fuel from the saddle tanks.
The highway was closed in both directions following the 11:30 a.m. crash.
The driver was climbing the incline that leads toward the GWB between the Wendy's on one side and Plaza West below the other when the mishap occurred.
A Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit joined Fort Lee police and firefighters at the scene. The state Department of Environmental Protection also was notified.
At 35 pounds a box with something over 100 boxes, the shifted load feel far short of the amount in a song by the late Harry Chapin about another truck crash – this one in Scranton, PA – involving “30,000 Pounds Of Bananas.”
