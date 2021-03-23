Sex Offender Caught Giving Himself A Hand In Front Of Edgewater Staples, Police Say

A convicted sex offender from Virginia was caught masturbating with his pants down in front of the entrance to the Staples in Edgewater, authorities said.

Clarence Fleming, 60, covered himself up when he saw officers responding to a complaint pulled up at the busy Edgewater Commons shopping center on River Road store around 7 p.m. Monday, Detective Sgt. Teddy Wetklow said.

Fleming told Officers Mike Monroe, Sergio Cervantes and Victor Lopez “that he was in a private area and asked to be left alone, even though he was sitting in front of the store” in a mall “where many families with children shop,” Wetklow said.

They arrested Fleming on lewdness charges and sent him to the Bergen County Jail, where he remained held Tuesday pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

