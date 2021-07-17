Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Severely Injured Hiker Rescued In Fall From Palisades Cliff

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Rescuers at work along the Palisades in Alpine.
Rescuers at work along the Palisades in Alpine. Photo Credit: Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps

A hiker was rescued after falling from a cliff on the Palisades and severely injuring his leg.

Temperatures had broken 90 degrees when the victim fell in the Greenbrook Nature Sanctuary in Alpine around 2:30 p.m. Friday, rescuers said.

Members of the East Bergen Rappel Team got to the hiker and brought him up to the roadway before a unit from the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps took him to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Responders also included Palisades Interstate Parkway Police, Alpine firefighters, Fort Lee police and EMS and an ALS unit from Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

