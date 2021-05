Several people were injured in a crash Tuesday night on Route 17 in Paramus.

None of the injuries appeared serious after an SUV slammed into a utility pole on the northbound highway outside Petco, north of Midland Avenue, around 8:30 p.m.

Borough police, firefighters and EMS responded.

PSE&G was called to repair the pole. DAILY VOICE

