News

Seven $10K Mega Millions Tickets Sold At These New Jersey Retailers

Cecilia Levine
A winning ticket was sold at the Clark QuickChek.
A winning ticket was sold at the Clark QuickChek. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Seven winning Mega Millions tickets each worth $10,000 were sold across New Jersey.

The winning numbers from the Friday, July 22 drawing were: 14, 40, 60, 64, and 66. The Gold Mega Ball was 16, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #33475, 357 Market St., Elmwood Park;
  • Burlington County: Applegreen Cooper, NJ Turnpike Milepost 39 North, Mount Laurel;
  • Cumberland County: Garden Truck Stop, 2114 W. Garden Rd., Vineland;
  • Ocean County: Quick Chek #113, 2307 Route 88, Point Pleasant;
  • Somerset County: Shoprite #468, 1 S. Davenport St., Somerville;
  • Union County: Quick Chek #23, 186 Westfield Ave., Clark; and,
  • Warren County: Wawa #8313, 1300 Route 22, Phillipsburg.

