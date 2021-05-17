SETUP: Robbery Victim Stripped, Beaten After Being Lured To Hasbrouck Heights Hotel

A Saddle Brook man was beaten, stripped and robbed of more than $1,000 after being lured to a Hasbrouck Heights hotel, said police who nabbed two suspects from town and one from Ridgefield.

Surveillance video shows the 19-year-old victim meeting with Anthony Cuccia, 23, in the parking lot of the Hilton between Route 17 and 80 late last week, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said.

Moments later, two accomplices are seen jumping him.

The victim ran into the hotel and called police after the fleeing robbers beat him, took his cash and stripped him to his underwear , the lieutenant said.

He later refused medical treatment.

Colaneri, Detective Sgt. John Behr and Detective Joseph Armeli quickly identified and captured Cuccia and borough residents Jasper Singh, 20, and Ryan Matthew Moots, 21.

At Cuccia’s Ridgefield home police armed with a search warrant found more than three pounds of pot and a large amount of psilocybin mushrooms, along with cocaine, packaging materials and drug proceeds, Colaneri noted.

All three remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Cuccia, Singh and Moots are all charged with aggravated assault, robbery and weapons offenses, among other counts. Cuccia also is charged with drug offenses and possession of phony ID, while the other two are also charged with conspiracy.

