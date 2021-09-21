Contact Us
Ex-Cons Released Early Due To COVID Nabbed In Bergen Highway Gas Station Robbery
Seton Hall Student Dies In Dorm, University Says

Cecilia Levine
Seton Hall University
Seton Hall University Photo Credit: Seton Hall University Facebook

A Seton Hall University student died after suffering a medical emergency in a dorm room Monday, school officials said.

The unidentified student was in Neumann Hall at the time of the incident, according to SHU President Joseph E. Nyre.

The cause of death was not released, pending a medical examiner's report.

The residence hall where the incident occurred was being used as quarantine housing for out-of-state students in the Spring 2021 semester.

“We are anguished at the loss of any member of our university family, but especially at the death of a student,” Nyre said. 

“We ache with the knowledge that someone so young will no longer be present among us, and we mourn with family and friends who are being told of this loss.”

Counseling services were available for students.

