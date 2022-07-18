Sesame Place Character Refuses To Hug Young Girls In Viral Video

A video posted by a distraught mother shows a Sesame Place character refusing to interact with her two Black daughters before apparently hugging a white child next to them.

The video shows the two girls waiting with their hands out for high fives or a hug from the green fluffy character at the Langhorne, PA theme park, who looks at them and shakes his head no, leaving the girls seemingly confused and sad.

"THIS DISGUSTING person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us," their mom, Jodi, writes on Instagram. "Then when I went to complain about it, they looking at me like I’m crazy. I asked the lady who the character was and I wanted to see a supervisor and she told me SHE DIDNT KNOW !!"

Sesame Place released the following statement fo FOX5.

"Our brand, our park and our employees stand for inclusivity and equality in all forms. That is what Sesame Place is all about and we do no tolerate any behaviors in our parks that are contrary to that commitment."

Meanwhile, Jodi vowed never to step foot in Sesame Place again.

"And please feel free to repost this," she writes. "Actually run me my money back 😡🤬so mad I stopped the video but it got me so mad when he blatantly told them no."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.