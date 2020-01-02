Contact Us
News

Services Set For Mendham High School Senior Lacrosse Captain Matthew LaRosa

Matthew LaRosa was a senior at West Morris Mendham High School and a standout lacrosse player.
Matthew LaRosa was a senior at West Morris Mendham High School and a standout lacrosse player. Photo Credit: Matt LaRosa Facebook

The local athletic community was among those mourning the loss of Matthew Larosa, a West Morris Mendham High School senior who reportedly died suddenly on New Year's Eve.

LaRosa, of Mendham, 18, was a leader and captain of the Minutemen lacrosse team.

"We are calling on the community help support Matt’s family, classmates, teammates, teachers and school officials as they deal with their tragic loss," Morris Sussex Sports wrote in a Thursday morning Facebook post.

"Deepest condolences to the LaRosa family," one person commented. "There is no greater heartbreak."

"[P]rayers, love and support to an amazing family.... we are all behind you," another added.

Visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Bailey Funeral Home in Mendham. A private funeral service will be held Monday, Jan. 6 at 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph Church.

Interment will follow the funeral service at Hilltop Cemetery.

