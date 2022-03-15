Services Scheduled For Career North Hudson Firefighter, 44

A funeral is scheduled this Friday, March 18, for a Hudson County firefighter who died suddenly last week.

Terence “Terry” Shevlin, 44, followed in the footsteps of his father, the late Edward Flood, in becoming a career firefighter.

The lifelong Weehawken resident joined North Hudson Regional Fire and Rescue in September 2007.

"Very early on in Terry’s career, his 'tell it like it is' attitude, passion to serve, and his drive to make anything he’s involved in the best that it could be, gained the respect of his peers," Shevlin's obituary notes.

Shevlin was promoted to captain in April 2015 and was eventually assigned to Engine Company 5, part of North Hudson’s 2nd Battalion. This allowed him to serve in the immediate area where he was raised and continued to live throughout his career.

"Terence was a husband, father and friend to so many wonderful people who cherished him," his obit says. "Beyond the undisputed love and unmistakable pride for his wife, his children, and his dogs, Jaxon and Jack, Terry loved vacations, cooking, and a night with friends enjoying the finer things in life."

Shevlin, who died at home last Thursday, March 10, is survived by Maritza Morales Shevlin and their children, Collin and Eva Shevlin and Serenity Vazquez, and his mother, Carole Shevlin.

He's also survived by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rosal and Evaristo Morales; his siblings-in-law, Natasha and David Morales; his niece and nephews, David, Michael and Noah Morales, and Anastasia and Jamisen Martinez; and his great-nephews, Ezra and Avery Batista-Martinez.

A service will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leber Funeral Home, 2000 Kennedy Blvd, Union City, on Friday, followed by a committal service from 11 a.m. to noon at Garden State Crematory, 4101 Kennedy Boulevard.

Visiting hours at Leber are from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 17.

Shevlin's family asks that donations be made in lieu of flowers to Maritza Shevlin to help with college expenses for Collin and Eva.

Memories and expressions of sympathy can be shared at www.leber-fh.com.

