'Server Down': Unemployment Nightmare In NJ Worsens

New Jersey's unemployment nightmare even worse Sunday morning.

"The server is temporarily unavailable," was the message that flashed on the website for many users simply trying to log into their accounts on the NJ Department of Labor and Workforce website.

Users were able to check their claim status, but unable to log into their accounts, many said. Many residents took to Twitter to alert the department the system was down. Thousands of others have been tweeting at the department over the last several weeks begging for help.

It was unclear how long the server had been down.

Filing for unemployment has become nearly impossible for New Jersey residents out of work due to the COVID-19 crisis due to the overwhelming number of residents looking to file a claim.

More than 858,000 workers have filed for unemployment since March 15, flooding the state's 40-year-old system with applications.

As of early last week, the number of weekly payments increased by 560 percent from a year ago.

The state's labor department implemented a series of improvements to help serve applicants faster. Many have only received their federally-funded stimulus checks and wonder if or when they'll be approved for unemployment.

Click here to read the latest installment of Daily Voice's "Workless NJ" series, which highlights the frustrations of residents attempting to file for unemployment benefits.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.