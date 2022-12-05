SERIAL PORCH PIRACY: 40 Packages From Different Addresses Found In New Milford Traffic Stop

A traffic stop by a New Milford police officer turned up dozens of packages swiped from various victims' homes, authorities said.

Freddy Collado, 38, of Perth Amboy, was taken into custody after a computer check by Officer Daniel O'Neill found an outstanding traffic warrant following the Milford Avenue stop for tinted windows and no front license plate, Capt. Kevin Van Saders said.

Collado was carrying $2,600 in cash and had "numerous packages with different names and addresses," as well as brass knuckles, in the car, the captain said.

"In total, there were approximately 40 items located, including electronics, tools, and various home goods," Van Saders said. "ew Milford Detectives were able to confirm that the packages were stolen from the intended recipients."

Collado was charged with possession of stolen property and possession of a weapon. He also received several motor vehicle summonses before being released pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Sgt. Michael Lafrano assisted, the captain said.

