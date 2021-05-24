Senseless Death Of Fair Lawn Man Outside Satin Dolls Devastates Friends, Loved Ones

The senseless death of a Fair Lawn man outside a famed North Jersey strip club this weekend shocked and saddened many -- but likely none more so than his young niece.

Marko Guberovic, 38, adored Tessa, who friends called "the absolute light of his life."

Just a small sampling of sweet and sometimes silly selfies he took with the blond-haired pre-teen showed the love they shared.

Guberovic was killed around 3:30 a.m. Saturday following a fight with a group of men outside Satin Dolls, the Route 17 club made famous as the "Bada Bing" in the legendary TV show "The Sopranos."

At least three assailants beat Guberovic, then "left him for dead" on the highway, law enforcement sources said.

Guberovic was struck and dragged several hundred feet moments later, they said.

Three men were arrested and charged criminally with Guberovic's death after detectives reviewed surveillance video and interviewed witnesses.

"Extreme indifference to human life"

Kevin Agudelo and Christian Reyes, both 22, of Ridgefield Park and Julio Pena, 23, are all charged with aggravated manslaughter showing "extreme indifference to human life" and endangering an injured victim, records show.

They remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The driver whose vehicle struck Guberovic hadn't yet been identified.

More information was expected from Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella on Monday.

"Life is super short and unpredictable," fellow real estate agent Josh Fiallo wrote on Facebook. "Y’all better start touching base with your loved ones or those you hold close.. family, homies, friends etc..... drop the pride/grudges and put some stuff to rest, before you have to put someone close to you to rest."

Others called Guberovic a loving son, brother, uncle and friend who would "light up any room he walked into with his infamous "WOOOOOOOO," putting a smile on many faces."

Nicknamed "Polo," Guberovic had sold sneakers but more recently worked as a real estate agent for Keller Williams.

He enjoyed bodybuilding and working out and had a particular fondness for basketball shoes -- specifically Nikes, photos of which he posted as #iloveswoosh for 63,700 Instagram followers.

"WOOOOOO!"

"Such a humble human being you were!! Dude no matter where on the sneaker line you saw me you’d always say what up to me and would chop it up," Joshua Campuzano wrote. "Thanks for being who you were."

"You were the glue that held the entire sneaker community together!!!!," alsiggitysauce posted. "Whenever I heard anyone say WOOOOOO, the first person I thought of was you. It was NEVER Rick Flair... Goddamnit man we all love you so much."

"He was the most genuine soul and will be dearly missed by so many," members of the "Foot Locker Family" of Cliffside Park wrote in a GoFundMe campaign. "If you knew Marko, you know he would give you the shirt off his back for anyone in need without hesitating. His kindness was unmatched."

A funeral Mass was planned for this Thursday at St. Anne's R.C. Church in Fair Lawn.

Visiting hours are from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road in Fair Lawn.

Marko and Tessa FACEBOOK

