Senior's Car Plows Into Fair Lawn Convenience Store (PHOTOS)

A senior driver escaped injury when her sedan plowed into a Fair Lawn convenience store Tuesday morning.
No other injuries were reported, either.
The Toyota Corolla barreled into the Quick Mart in a mini-shopping center on Broadway shortly before 10 a.m.
Borough police and firefighters -- including members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad -- responded.
A building inspector was requested to determine the structural integrity of the building.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.