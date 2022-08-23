Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

News

Senior's Car Plows Into Fair Lawn Convenience Store (PHOTOS)

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Quick Mart, 17-11 Broadway, Fair Lawn
Quick Mart, 17-11 Broadway, Fair Lawn Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A senior driver escaped injury when her sedan plowed into a Fair Lawn convenience store Tuesday morning.

No other injuries were reported, either.

The Toyota Corolla barreled into the Quick Mart in a mini-shopping center on Broadway shortly before 10 a.m.

Borough police and firefighters -- including members of the Fair Lawn Rescue Squad -- responded. 

A building inspector was requested to determine the structural integrity of the building.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.