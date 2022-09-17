Contact Us
Senior Fair Lawn Driver Hospitalized Following Crash At Busy Glen Rock Intersection

Jerry DeMarco
Maple Avenue and Glen Avenue in Glen Rock.
Maple Avenue and Glen Avenue in Glen Rock. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A senior driver from Fair Lawn was hospitalized following a crash at a busy Glen Rock intersection.

The victim was conscious and alert while being tended to by police and EMTs from the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps after her Honda Civic collided with a Jeep Commander at the corner of Maple and Glen avenues around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. An elderly male passenger with her was uninjured.

Citywide Towing removed both vehicles via flatbed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

