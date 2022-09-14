Seesaw App Used By Elementary Schools Sends NSFW Photos To Parents In Apparent Nationwide Hack

Elementary schools across the US are urging parents to not open the messages on the Seesaw app after an apparent hack sent out "inappropriate" images starting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.

"The platform was hacked and is experiencing a nationwide issue where some school district families and teachers were receiving links/URLs to inappropriate images," officials at a Schodock elementary school in New York said on its website.

Most schools are simply asking parents and guardians not to open the app or just not open the messages.

The Manheim Township School District in Pennsylvania has classified that the images and URLs were mostly on teacher accounts saying in a statement:

"We have been made aware of inappropriate imagery that has appeared on some parent/guardian Seesaw accounts through Seesaw's 'messages' function. In some cases, these messages were visible only to teachers, however, a small number of these messages were visible to other parents connected to the conversation."

Seesaw has disabled all messages functionality and reminds the users to change their passwords.

But some schools don't feel this is enough.

Springfield Lutheran School in Illinois has taken its internal response a bit further by adding "additional safeguards to protect our children" including:

Immediate contact with the company.

Archived all classes.

Archived all students.

Called our filtering system to block Seesaw.

"Our greatest calling is to help children grow in Christ. We take that calling seriously, and want to protect your child(ren)’s innocence and heart.," Springfield Lutheran Schools Technology Director, Mr. Wanner, and Principal Ms. Cole said in a joint statement.

Daily Voice reached out to Seesaw on Wednesday, Sept. 14 around 2 p.m. but has yet to hear back at the time of publishing.

You can view Seesaw's privacy policy here.

