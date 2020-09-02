SEEN THIS? Female Bruisers Get Into Brutal Brawl At LaGuardia

WATCH: A now-viral video captured a vicious fistfight between two women on the jet bridge to a flight at LaGuardia Airport.

Punches flew and fingernails scraped as both women hit the deck moments before the Atlanta-bound Delta flight was scheduled to leave on Sunday.

“Come get Aaliyah, she’s fighting,” someone shouts.

Another woman yells at "Aaliyah" to stop as one airline employee calls for help and another watches in apparent shock.

One of the women seemed to get the upper hand as they fell, but then the other pulled a reversal -- only to get reversed herself.

A man is then seen running toward them before the video ends.

No one knew what triggered the brawl.

"[F]light delayed due to a fight on the gate…great,” tweeted

Destiny Davis, the passenger who captured it on video.

The flight was delayed more than a half hour as Port Authority police removed the pair while employees retrieved their luggage.

