SEEN THEM? Police Seek Help Finding Arsonists Who Set Fire At Clifton Gynecologist's Office

One of them wore a Spiderman mask, the other a mask of another character, Clifton police said.

Both are believed responsible for an arson fire that severely damaged a medical office building.

The blaze was started on the second floor of the building on Clifton Avenue near Paulison Avenue around 12:30 a.m. June 30.

The site houses an OB-GYN and infertility clinic.

Clifton firefighters doused the flames, after which evidence of arson was found, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Police released an image of two people arriving just prior to the fire.

ANYONE who might know who they are or where to find them is asked to contact the Clifton Police Detective Division: (973) 470-5908. Callers can remain anonymous, Bracken said.

