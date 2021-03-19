SEEN THEM? Fears Grow Amid Disappearance Of Elderly Bergen County Couple

UPDATE: Fears grew as night fell, temperatures began to drop and no one had yet found any sign of an elderly Little Ferry couple who'd gone missing -- without their cellphone -- on Friday.

An electronic license plate reader at the George Washington Bridge identified a beige 1997 four-door Chevy Blazer belonging to Anthony Asala, 91, and his wife, Lea Asala, 89, shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, authorities said.

Another reader spotted the SUV a few minutes later on the Alexander Hamilton Bridge headed east on the Cross Bronx Expressway over the Harlem River.

Then came a reading, at 4:31 p.m., on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Orangetown.

After that: nothing, Police Chief James Walters said Friday night.

Police searched in and around the couple's Milo Court home. Nothing there, either.

Their upstairs tenant said she was on the phone when she heard sounds from the garage early Friday, so she'd assumed they'd left. Anthony Asala has been asking her not to park behind that garage in case he had to get out, she told police.

Still, the Asalas weren’t the types to just take off, family members told police.

Lea Asala suffers from dementia and her husband apparently hadn’t driven in over a year, they said.

Their daughter, who either calls or visits them at least twice a day, said she spoke by phone with her parents around 5 p.m. Thursday, then went by the house at noontime Friday.

They and the Blazer were both gone, she said.

They’d also left their cellphone behind, the chief added.

The couple's granddaughter went to Little Ferry police headquarters around 2 p.m. to report them missing.

Since then, authorities have been spreading the word, checking hospitals and airports and hoping for the best.

Both Anthony and Lea Asala may have been wearing green sweaters, Walters said.

The license plate of their Blazer: MAU83K (New Jersey)

Anyone who sees or knows where to find them is asked to call Little Ferry PD: (201) 641-2770. Or dial 911 if they appear in danger.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.