SEEN HIM? Video Shows Porch Pirate Snatching Packages In Leonia

A porch pirate briefly loiters around the front of a Leonia home before snatching two packages, video released by police shows.

The thief -- wearing a COVID mask, a cap and a hoodie -- struck in the 100 block of Reldyes Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, then took off in a silver SUV believed to be a Genesis GV80, Police Chief Scott Tamagny said.

HERE's THE VIDEO:

"Package thefts are on the rise this time of year. Take precautions," Tamagny said.

To protect your purchases, police suggest tracking deliveries and having a friend or neighbor collect your package (For a small fee, you can also require that a package not be delivered unless someone signs for it).

UPS and FedEx also have special delivery methods (also for a fee), including stashing your package behind a planter or under the porch.

You could also have it sent to your local post office. UPS charges a small fee and texts you when the package is waiting. FedEx does it for free.

And there’s always having the package sent to your job.

Just as importantly, Fox urged citizens to keep a lookout and immediately report any suspicious people in your neighborhood to police.

"If you see something, say something," Tamagny said. "Report any suspicious activity to [your local police department] immediately."

Police really don’t mind checking out tips. That’s how they not only catch criminals but prevent other crimes from happening.

Better to be safe now than sorry later, Tamagny said.

NOTE: If a package of yours does disappear, check your credit card (many banks provide theft protection), then file a police report ASAP.

ANYONE WHO might recognize the thief or vehicle above or has home security video or other information that can help investigators is asked to contact Leonia police: (201) 944-0800.

Or email: detectives@leonianj.gov

