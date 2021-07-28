SEEN HIM? Search Continues For Couple Suspected In $3,000 Glen Rock Liquor Store Thefts

Police investigating the theft of $3,000 worth of booze by a couple at a Glen Rock liquor store say they believe the shoplifters are from across the state line.

Surveillance video shows both wearing masks when they shoplifted $776 worth of alcohol from the Bottle King on Prospect Street on July 10, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

They reportedly returned soon after and took more, valued at nearly $2,225.

The couple came back again on July 16 but bolted in a gray 2019 Nissan Sentra when they noticed employees watching them, the chief said.

"Nothing was reported to have been taken at this time," he said.

Detectives have been in touch with their colleagues in Newburgh, NY, where they believe the couple lives.

They've also posted a video (above) and photos of their male suspect, who was wearing a black Lacoste hat, glasses, chain, black t-shirt, black shorts and black/white sneakers and appears to have tattoos on both arms.

They described his female companion as heavyset.

Anyone with information that can help identify and/or catch the couple is asked to contact Glen Rock Detective Sgt. James Calaski (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com.

