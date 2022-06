Paramus police turned to the public for help finding a missing borough resident.

Joseph Kelly Jr. is 82 years old. He's 5-foot-9-inches tall and 165 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket blue jeans and a New Jersey State Police PBA baseball cap, police said late Friday.

He should be on foot, they said.

ANYONE who sees or knows where to find Kelly is asked to immediately contact Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.