SEEN HIM? Police Describe Apologetic Wyckoff Gas Station Robber, Getaway Car In Detail

UPDATE: Wyckoff police released a detailed description of both a young robber who apologized on his way out the door and the car he sped off in after holding up a local gas station.

The robber -- believed to be in his 20s -- entered the Mini Mart at the Lukoil station on Wyckoff Avenue wearing a white baseball cap, sunglasses and a COVID mask with marijuana leaves printed on it at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

He "kept his right hand concealed in his jacket pocket as if he may have had a weapon" while pointing toward the register and demanding the cash in it, the lieutenant said.

"I'm sorry," the robber told an attendant before fleeing in a red sedan with somewhere between $60 and $80, a source with direct knowledge of the holdup told Daily Voice.

Soto identified the vehicle as a Hyundai Veloster produced between the late 2010s and the early 2020s.

He described the robber as 5-foot-7, with a stocky build, and straight brown hair. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black V-neck t-shirt, black pants and black-and-white sneakers, the lieutenant said.

Police suspect the same robber may have cased another gas station in Franklin Lakes before the Wyckoff holdup.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help detectives identify the vehicle and/or robber is asked to call the Wyckoff Police Detective Bureau: (201) 891-2121. OR EMAIL: detectives@wyckoffpolice.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.