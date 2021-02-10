Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
News

SEEN HIM? Paramus Man Missing For Several Days

Jerry DeMarco
Anyone who sees or knows where to find Waehner-Larson is asked to contact Paramus police: (201) 262-3400. Photo Credit: PARAMUS PD

Authorities asked the public for help finding a 29-year-old Paramus man who's been missing since Tuesday.

Dylan Waehner-Larson -- formerly of Boston and Minneapolis -- is 6-foot-1-inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities didn't say whether he has any particular condition or urgent circumstance.

