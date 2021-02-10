SEEN HIM? Paramus Man Missing For Several Days

Authorities asked the public for help finding a 29-year-old Paramus man who's been missing since Tuesday.

Dylan Waehner-Larson -- formerly of Boston and Minneapolis -- is 6-foot-1-inches tall, about 175 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities didn't say whether he has any particular condition or urgent circumstance.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Waehner-Larson is asked to contact Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

