SEEN HIM? Hillsdale PD Seeks Help Finding Ex-Con Theft Suspect Who Crashed Twice While Fleeing

Jerry DeMarco
Khalil D. Pass Photo Credit: HILLSDALE PD

A Florida ex-con suspected in a series of car burglaries crashed his car twice while fleeing Hillsdale police, who turned to the public for help finding him.

A borough police officer saw a Ford Explorer with Florida license plates speeding south on Kinderkamack Road moments after hearing an alert that it had been involved in thefts from vehicles in Woodcliff Lake.

The officer stopped the vehicle, but then the driver – identified as Khalil D. Pass, 26, of Fort Lauderdale – hit the gas and sped off, Detective Travis Woods said.

Pass “was involved in two crashes and continued to drive recklessly while fleeing the area,” Woods said. “No injuries to motorists were reported.”

Pass has a prior criminal history, including a gun charge conviction for which he served more than a year in state prison in Florida, records show.

Hillsdale police obtained an arrest warrant charging Pass with eluding.

Wood asked that anyone who sees Pass or knows where to find him contact the Hillsdale Police Detective Bureau at (201) 664-4200.

