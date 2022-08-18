SEEN HIM? Fugitive Ex-Con Flees Route 3 Crash On Foot

A violent ex-con fled into the meadows off Route 3 after officers responding to a traffic accident discovered that he'd been wanted on a parole violation.

Ali Scott, 35, of Newark, has spent nearly a dozen years combined during three separate state prison stretches since 2006, records show.

He served nearly eight years behind bars for robbery from August 2010 to May 2018 and nearly two years for vehicular homicide between 2007 and 2009.

Scott was headed west on Route 3 in his brother's car Wednesday afternoon when a wheel popped off, Rutherford Police Chief John R. Russo said.

After bouncing over the divider, the tire struck a vehicle on the eastbound side, the chief said.

Responding officers quickly discovered an outstanding no-bail warrant, Russo said.

They tried to take Scott into custody, but he bolted -- running across the highway and into a swampy area, the chief said.

Lyndhurst police and a Bergen County Sheriff’s Department’s K-9 unit assisted Rutherford police, who also sent up a drone, with no luck.

Scott, who previously lived in Jersey City, now faces additional charges out of Rutherford for resisting arrest to go with the unspecified parole violation.

Anyone who sees Scott or knows where to find him is asked to call Rutherford police detectives at (201) 460-3050. Or notify your local police department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.