SEEN HIM? FBI Offers $5,000 For Help Catching Accused Kidnapper Of Paterson Businessman, 70

The FBI turned to the public for help finding a New York City man wanted for the brutal beating and armed kidnapping of a 70-year-old Paterson bodega owner.

Reginald J. Law, 35, has a tattoo on one arm of the familiar “laugh now/cry later” mask and a tattoo on his torso of a woman, the bureau said.

Surveillance footage shows Law and an accomplice bursting into the Easter Grocery and Food Market at 10th Avenue and East 28th Street last Oct. 8.

While one grabbed owner Miguel Espejo in a chokehold, the other pointed a gun at him.

The trio wrestled in front of the counter, knocking over items, before Espego was pistol-whipped, dragged from the store and shoved into the back of a rented U-Haul box truck with Arizona license plates that sped off, witnesses told police.

Law and his partner kept Espego in the back of the van on a city street while they “repeatedly called the victim's family to demand ransom money for his release,” an FBI release says.

Agents later reported finding Espejo tied up in the Bronx later that day. He’d sustained minor injuries, authorities said.

It took the FBI less than a week to identify their suspects.

One was arrested, although authorities didn’t identify him.

FBI officials obtained a federal warrant for Law’s arrest on charges of kidnapping and using a handgun during a violent crime. They offered a $5,000 reward this week for information leading to his capture.

A construction laborer by trade, Law is 5-foot-11 and about 250 pounds, has black hair but is often bald and also uses the name Reginald Brown, they said.

He's known to frequent the Bronx and Brooklyn but also has ties to New Jersey.

Anyone who sees or knows where to find Brown is urged not to approach him. Call your local FBI office or the nearest American embassy or consulate instead, authorities said.

