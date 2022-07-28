SEEN HIM? Clifton Man Missing Nearly Two Weeks

Police turned to the public for help finding a Clifton man who'd gone missing nearly two weeks ago.

Family members said that they last spoke with Edgar Pelaez, 38, by phone on July 16.

"The circumstances are unknown at this time," Clifton Police Lt. Robert Anderson said.

Anderson described Edgar as 5-foot-4 and 125 pounds.

Anyone who sees, might have seen or knows where to find Edgar is asked to contact Clifton police: (973) 470-5911.

