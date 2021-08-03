SEEN HIM? Brazen Route 17 Bank Robber Wore ‘Planned Parenthood’ Hoodie, Got $5,000

Paramus police released surveillance photos Monday of a man who robbed a Route 17 bank on Friday wearing a hooded “Planned Parenthood” sweatshirt.

The robber handed a teller at the Citibank on the northbound highway a note shortly before 2 p.m., Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

The note said to “hand over the money or [he] would begin shooting,” the chief said.

The robber got nearly $5,000 in cash, then ran toward the Fashion Center parking lot, Ehrenberg said.

He described the robber as black, between 40 and 50 years old and roughly 200 pounds, with white stubble on his neck.

Besides the gray hoodie, he wore light-colored pants, tan boots, a blue knit cap and black gloves, the chief said.

Anyone who has information that could help identify him is asked to call Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

Or use the department’s anonymous TIPS app: https://local.nixle.com/tip/paramus-police-department/.

Citibank, Route 17, Paramus Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

