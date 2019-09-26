SEEN HIM? Authorities Seek Route 23 Bank Robber

Authorities are turning to the public in locating a man who they said robbed a Route 23 bank Thursday.

An older, white male with a possibly-fake, black beard demanded money from the attendant at the Pequannock Wells Fargo bank around 10:45 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Fredric M. Knapp said in a joint release with local police.

The robber, who witnesses said had a painted beard, demanded money from the teller before fleeing with the undisclosed amount that was handed over, Pequannock police said.

The man was last seen wearing dark pants, a dark Adidas hoodie with white stripes on the arm, a dark baseball cap and glasses.

The incident is being investigated by Pequannock police, the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigations Unit, the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office's Major Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200 or the Pequannock Police Department at 973-835-1700.

