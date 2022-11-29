SEEN HIM? Aspiring NJ Cannabis Company Co-Founder, 36, Reported Missing Out Of Paramus

The self-described co-founder and owner of a fledgling Hackensack cannabis company was reported missing by Paramus police, who've asked the public for help finding him.

Darryl Impalli, 36, was last seen driving a 2007 gray Ford Expedition with the New Jersey license plate U96PKX, Paramus police said late Monday, Nov. 28.

Impalli recently wrote on a LinkedIn profile that his company, High Grass LLC, aimed to "change the game in retail cannabis operations by building a business focused on compliance, safety, diversity, and inclusivity."

Impalli said he established High Grass this past April to provide CBD, hemp and "soon to be" cannabis delivery.

"I have only been around a short time thus far," he wrote two months ago. "But what is truly clear is how helpful, transparent, and giving with information everyone in this cannabis industry I have come across so far has been.

"It’s real people getting ahead while helping others real people get ahead. It’s a true culture and community and there is no other industry like it," Impalli added. "Thank you so much again to everyone and I look forward to the struggle because the end goal is well worth it."

Impalli had turned around what could have been been a life of crime, records show.

Court records show charges of burglary, theft and resisting arrest, among other offenses, out of Bergen, Essex and Ocean counties from 2005 to 2010, when he was in his 20s -- and nothing else since.

Authorities described Impalli as 6-foot-2, about 190 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. They didn't cite any special physical or emotional needs.

They asked that anyone who sees or comes into contact with Impalli call Paramus police at (201) 262-3400.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.