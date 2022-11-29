SEEN HER? (UPDATE) Concern Increases As Search For Troubled Ridgewood Mom Intensifies

UPDATE: Ridgewood police hadn't confirmed the status of the search for Deanne Dunne as of 1:30 p.m. Tues., Nov. 29. A social media post reporting that she "located" was quickly rescinded and changed back to "attempting to locate."

A missing Ridgewood mom was last seen driving a minivan and wearing a purple jacket, concerned village police said as the search for her passed the 24-hour mark on Tuesday.

Deanne J. Dunne, 56, has had a troubled history, including a near-fatal incident more than two years ago.

Dunne was last seen leaving her Northern Parkway home near the Travell Elementary School and Graydon Park around 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28 to run errands in her gray Honda Odyssey, police said.

The married mother of two apparently left her cell phone behind.

The van, pictured above, has New Jersey license plates: SYD-85J, they said.

Dunne, formerly of Montauk and Bronxville, NY, is 5-foot-7 with brown hair and blue eyes.

She nearly died in an incident two years ago: Distraught Woman Jumps 50 Feet From Ho-Ho-Kus Bridge

ANYONE who sees or know where to find her is asked to call Ridgewood police: (201) 652-3900.

