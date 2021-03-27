SEEN HER? Paterson Fugitive, 24, Wanted For Trying To Burn Down Ex's Apartment.

A Paterson woman has remained a fugitive since trying to burn down a former lover’s apartment, authorities said.

The fire broke out shortly after 10:30 p.m. March 20 in a large factory building that was converted into 240 units at the corner of Madison and Essex streets in Paterson.

A surveillance camera caught images of Ahkearah Muhammad, 24, video pouring lighter fluid outside her former beau’s door in a large city complex -- a bottle of which was later discovered at the scene, authorities said.

Another resident quickly doused the blaze without anyone being injured, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes, Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora and Paterson Fire Chief Brian McDermott said in a joint release.

Muhammad, who almost immediately went on the lam, faces aggravated arson charges.

She should be considered dangerous, authorities said.

Anyone who sees Muhammad, or knows where to find her, is asked to call the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or Paterson police: (973) 321-1111.

