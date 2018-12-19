SEEN HER? Passaic Girl With Autism Missing Since Friday Afternoon

Authorities are seeking the public's help finding a Passaic girl with autism who went missing Friday afternoon.

Michele Cortes was last seen running from School No. 1 on Van Houten Avenue, Passaic Police Capt. Jonathan Schaer said.

The 12-year-old is 4'10" and weighs 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark blue skirt with dark colored tights and a purple backpack.

She wears pink framed glasses and last had her black hair styled in two pigtails.

Anyone with information can contact the Passaic Police Department at 973-365-3900.

