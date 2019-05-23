SEEN HER? Paramus Police Seek Woman Who Robbed GSP's Abercrombie & Fitch At Knifepoint

Paramus police are seeking the public's help in identifying a woman who robbed a Garden State Plaza clothing store of $900 at knifepoint before hopping on a bus to Paterson, authorities announced.

The woman went into the Abercrombie and Fitch kids store brandishing a large silver butcher knife with a black handle and ordered them to ring up a shirt to gain register access before again demanding $900 in cash from the drawer on May 16 around 5:50 p.m., Paramus police said.

The suspect is described as a white female between 25 and 30 years old, around 5 feet and 5 inches tall, police said. She was wearing a grey Abercombie and Fitch hooded sweatshirt, black short sleeve Abercrombie and Fitch T-shirt and jeans.

The suspect was observed on mall security cameras removing her grey sweatshirt and baseball cap as she fled the mall, boarding a Jitney-style bus at the Garden State Plaza bus stop.

Video surveillance from the bus shows a unique, large tattoo on her upper left arm. She got off the bus on Broadway in Paterson between Lake and Carroll Streets.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call Detective Marc Glantschnig of the Paramus Police Department at 201-262-3400 ext. 1413 or use our anonymous TIPS app located at www.paramuspolice.org .

