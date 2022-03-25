Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Breaking News: Pre-Dawn Prowlers From NYC Caught At Route 4 Car Dealership With Guns, Drugs: Paramus PD
News

SEEN HER? Hudson Woman Sought In Robbery Assault Of Fairview Man Dragged By Car

Jerry DeMarco
The victim is seen being dragged on Fairview Avenue by the car that police said was driven by Andrew Melian (left) with his girlfriend, Martiza Santos (right). Photo Credit: Contributed photos

Fairview police sought the public's help finding a North Bergen woman accused of participating in a robbery that left a victim severely bruised and battered.

Maritza Santos, 24, has eluded authorities ever since the Feb. 23 incident on Fairview Avenue, they said.

It began when a 32-year-old borough man sought a ride from Santos's boyfriend, Andrew Melian, 24, on Feb. 23.

Santos and another man were in the back seat when the victim got into Melian's Honda Accord,  Detective Ralph Guastella said.

He then mistakenly thought that he'd forgotten his phone at home and got out, Guastella said.

Realizing the phone actually was in a bag that he'd left on the seat, he tried to get back into the car.

But Melian began driving away, the detective said.

The victim reached in through the window and was grabbed by the unidentified male backseat passenger, who was holding a knife, Guastella said. 

He was dragged more than two blocks before falling into the street, he said.

Melian then sped off.

The victim was treated for severe road rash, along with multiple scrapes and cuts, Guastella said.

Detectives obtained arrest warrants charging Melian and Santos with various offenses, including aggravated assault by auto, robbery and endangering an injured victim.

Melian was jailed on Monday, March 21, only to have a Superior Court judge in Hackensack release him the following day pending further court action.

Authorities, meanwhile, continued to search for Santos. Anyone who sees or knows where to find her is asked to contact Fairview police at (201) 945-0279.

