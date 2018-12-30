Contact Us
SEEN HER? Hospitalized Owner Desperately Seeks Dog Who Bolted From I-95 Crash

Cecilia Levine
Akela
Akela Photo Credit: Special to Daily Voice

A dog owner who on Sunday was undergoing surgery to fix her jaw injured in crash is desperate to find her dog who bolted from the scene early Saturday morning on Interstate 95 in Teaneck.

Akela, a hound mix, has been spotted in busy areas close to Route 4 in Hackensack, Teaneck and Bogota since the 2 a.m. collision Saturday. The dog is frightened easily and should not be chased.

Her owner was in surgery to fix her jaw, which was injured in the crash, and is asking for the public's help in locating her dog.

Anyone who sees Akela is encouraged to call 201-988-8563.

Anyone who sees Akela is encouraged to call 201-988-8563.

