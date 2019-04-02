SEEN HER? Authorities Seek Missing Morris County Woman With Dementia Who Hopped Train To NYC

Authorities are seeking the public's help locating a 93-year-old woman who suffers from dementia last seen in Morristown Tuesday.

Barbara Hackman was wearing black pants, a black shirt and was pulling a suitcase when she boarded a 10:23 a.m. train to New York Penn Station from the Morristown station, the New Jersey State Police said.

She is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and 98 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Morristown Police Department at 973-538-2200.

