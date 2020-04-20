See The Numbers: List Names NJ's 425 Longterm Care Facilities With Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Health officials on Monday released a list of every longterm care facility in New Jersey with coronavirus cases.

Altogether, there are 425 nursing homes and healthcare facilities with COVID-19 cases in the state.

The number of cases and fatalities were reported by the facilities themselves.

"Repeatedly we have re-enforced their obligation to inform residents, staff and families," NJ Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

"However, we are still hearing concerns that that is not taking place. So in the full interest of transparency, we are sharing the details."

Nursing homes and longterm healthcare facilities have been ravaged by the virus, particularly because most of the patients are at-risk because residents are elderly or have underlying conditions -- or both.

Nearly 25 percent of coronavirus fatalities in New Jersey were residents of longterm care facilities.

The facilities in each county with the most fatalities per population:

Atlantic : Egg Harbor Care Center: 12 cases, 5 deaths

: Egg Harbor Care Center: 12 cases, 5 deaths Bergen : Veterans Memorial Home - Paramus: 155 cases, 39 deaths, with Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff reporting 118 cases and 25 deaths

: Veterans Memorial Home - Paramus: 155 cases, 39 deaths, with Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff reporting 118 cases and 25 deaths Burlington : CareOne at Evesham: 54 cases, 8 deaths, with Masonic Village at Burlington reporting 59 cases and New Lisbon Developmental Center reporting 75 cases

: CareOne at Evesham: 54 cases, 8 deaths, with Masonic Village at Burlington reporting 59 cases and New Lisbon Developmental Center reporting 75 cases Camden : Avista Healthcare in Cherry Hill: 41 cases, 11 deaths, with Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community in Voorhees reporting 50 cases

: Avista Healthcare in Cherry Hill: 41 cases, 11 deaths, with Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community in Voorhees reporting 50 cases Essex : Cranes Mill in West Caldwell: 54 cases, 15 deaths, with Hackensack Meridian Health West Caldwell center reporting 105 cases

: Cranes Mill in West Caldwell: 54 cases, 15 deaths, with Hackensack Meridian Health West Caldwell center reporting 105 cases Gloucester : Manor Care West Deptford: 35 cases, 4 deaths

: Manor Care West Deptford: 35 cases, 4 deaths Hudson : HudsonView Center for Rehab and Healthcare in North Bergen: 93 cases, 25 deaths, The Harborage in North Bergen reports 147 cases

: HudsonView Center for Rehab and Healthcare in North Bergen: 93 cases, 25 deaths, The Harborage in North Bergen reports 147 cases Hunterdon : Hunterdon Care Center in Flemington: 42 cases, 12 deaths, Hunterdon Developmental Center in Clinton reports 69 cases

: Hunterdon Care Center in Flemington: 42 cases, 12 deaths, Hunterdon Developmental Center in Clinton reports 69 cases Mercer : Water's Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton: 73 cases, 9 deaths

: Water's Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton: 73 cases, 9 deaths Middlesex : NJ Veterans Home at Menlo Park in Edison: 86 cases, 25 deaths, JFK Hartwyck At Edison Estates in Edison reports 113 cases

: NJ Veterans Home at Menlo Park in Edison: 86 cases, 25 deaths, JFK Hartwyck At Edison Estates in Edison reports 113 cases Monmouth : CareOne at Holmdel: 57 cases, 16 deaths, Bayshore Healthcare Center - Holmdel reports 94 deaths.

: CareOne at Holmdel: 57 cases, 16 deaths, Bayshore Healthcare Center - Holmdel reports 94 deaths. Morris : Lincoln Park Care Center: 116 cases, 29 deaths

: Lincoln Park Care Center: 116 cases, 29 deaths Ocean : Crystal Lake Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Berkeley Twp: 73 cases, 9 deaths

: Crystal Lake Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Berkeley Twp: 73 cases, 9 deaths Passaic : Lakeland Healthcare Center in Haskell: 76 cases, 19 deaths

: Lakeland Healthcare Center in Haskell: 76 cases, 19 deaths Salem : Merion Gardens Assisted Living in Carney's Point: 10 cases, 1 death

: Merion Gardens Assisted Living in Carney's Point: 10 cases, 1 death Somerset : Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center in Franklin: 62 cases, 11 deaths

: Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center in Franklin: 62 cases, 11 deaths Sussex : Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II in Andover: 106 cases, 31 deaths ( according to the New York Times, the facility has more than 70 deaths).

: Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II in Andover: 106 cases, 31 deaths ( the facility has more than 70 deaths). Union : Elizabeth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 46 cases, 17 deaths

: Elizabeth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 46 cases, 17 deaths Warren : The Chelsea at Brookfield in Belvidere: 40 cases, 14 deaths

