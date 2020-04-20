See The Numbers: List Names NJ's 425 Longterm Care Facilities With Coronavirus Cases, Deaths

Health officials on Monday released a list of every longterm care facility in New Jersey with coronavirus cases.
Altogether, there are 425 nursing homes and healthcare facilities with COVID-19 cases in the state.
The number of cases and fatalities were reported by the facilities themselves.
"Repeatedly we have re-enforced their obligation to inform residents, staff and families," NJ Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.
"However, we are still hearing concerns that that is not taking place. So in the full interest of transparency, we are sharing the details."
Nursing homes and longterm healthcare facilities have been ravaged by the virus, particularly because most of the patients are at-risk because residents are elderly or have underlying conditions -- or both.
Nearly 25 percent of coronavirus fatalities in New Jersey were residents of longterm care facilities.
The facilities in each county with the most fatalities per population:
- Atlantic : Egg Harbor Care Center: 12 cases, 5 deaths
- Bergen : Veterans Memorial Home - Paramus: 155 cases, 39 deaths, with Christian Health Care Center in Wyckoff reporting 118 cases and 25 deaths
- Burlington : CareOne at Evesham: 54 cases, 8 deaths, with Masonic Village at Burlington reporting 59 cases and New Lisbon Developmental Center reporting 75 cases
- Camden : Avista Healthcare in Cherry Hill: 41 cases, 11 deaths, with Lions Gate Continuing Care Retirement Community in Voorhees reporting 50 cases
- Essex : Cranes Mill in West Caldwell: 54 cases, 15 deaths, with Hackensack Meridian Health West Caldwell center reporting 105 cases
- Gloucester : Manor Care West Deptford: 35 cases, 4 deaths
- Hudson : HudsonView Center for Rehab and Healthcare in North Bergen: 93 cases, 25 deaths, The Harborage in North Bergen reports 147 cases
- Hunterdon : Hunterdon Care Center in Flemington: 42 cases, 12 deaths, Hunterdon Developmental Center in Clinton reports 69 cases
- Mercer : Water's Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton: 73 cases, 9 deaths
- Middlesex : NJ Veterans Home at Menlo Park in Edison: 86 cases, 25 deaths, JFK Hartwyck At Edison Estates in Edison reports 113 cases
- Monmouth : CareOne at Holmdel: 57 cases, 16 deaths, Bayshore Healthcare Center - Holmdel reports 94 deaths.
- Morris : Lincoln Park Care Center: 116 cases, 29 deaths
- Ocean : Crystal Lake Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Berkeley Twp: 73 cases, 9 deaths
- Passaic : Lakeland Healthcare Center in Haskell: 76 cases, 19 deaths
- Salem : Merion Gardens Assisted Living in Carney's Point: 10 cases, 1 death
- Somerset : Willow Creek Rehabilitation and Care Center in Franklin: 62 cases, 11 deaths
- Sussex : Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II in Andover: 106 cases, 31 deaths ( according to the New York Times, the facility has more than 70 deaths).
- Union : Elizabeth Nursing & Rehabilitation Center: 46 cases, 17 deaths
- Warren : The Chelsea at Brookfield in Belvidere: 40 cases, 14 deaths
