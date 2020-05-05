Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
See The List: More Than 500 NJ Longterm Care Facilities With COVID-19 Cases

Valerie Musson
Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center
Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center Photo Credit: Google Maps

Health officials on Monday updated a list of every longterm care facility in New Jersey with coronavirus cases -- accounting for more than 50 percent of the state's total.

Altogether, there are more than 500 nursing homes and healthcare facilities with COVID-19 cases and fatalities in the state.

The number of cases and fatalities were reported by the facilities themselves.

The facilities in each county with the most fatalities per population:

  • Atlantic: Hammonton Center: 154 cases, 12 deaths
  • Bergen: Veterans Memorial Home - Paramus: 256 cases, 57 deaths, with Oakland Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center reporting 153 cases and 41 deaths
  • Burlington: Marcella Center in Burlington: 89 cases, 26 deaths, with New Lisbon Developmental Center reporting 172 cases
  • Camden: Voorhees Center: 158 cases, 25 deaths, with Avista Healthcare in Cherry Hill reporting 96 cases
  • Cape May: Genesis Healthcare Victoria Manor in Lower Twp: 53 cases, 14 deaths
  • Cumberland: Genesis Healthcare Millville Center: 86 cases, 2 deaths
  • Essex : New Vista in Newark: 76 cases, 26 deaths, with Hackensack Meridian Health West Caldwell center reporting 115 cases
  • Gloucester: Deptford Center for Rehab: 74 cases, 10 deaths
  • Hudson: HudsonView Center for Rehab and Healthcare in North Bergen: 134 cases, 34 deaths, The Harborage in North Bergen reports 182 cases
  • Hunterdon: Hunterdon Care Center in Raritan Township: 93 cases, 11 deaths, Hunterdon Developmental Center in Union Twp reports 112 cases
  • Mercer: Water's Edge Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Trenton: 146 cases, 26 deaths with Hamilton Continuing Care reporting 88 cases and 25 deaths
  • Middlesex: NJ Veterans Home at Menlo Park in Edison: 198 cases, 50 deaths, with JFK Hartwyck At Edison Estates in Edison reporting 149 cases
  • Monmouth: CareOne at Holmdel: 63 cases, 20 deaths, Bayshore Healthcare Center - Holmdel reports 113 cases
  • Morris: Lincoln Park Care Center: 168 cases, 52 deaths, with CareOne at Morris in Parsippany-Troy Hills reporting 105 cases
  • Ocean: Complete Care at Shorrock Gardens in Brick Twp: 88 cases, 23 deaths, with Crystal Lake Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Berkeley Twp reporting 91 cases and 21 deaths
  • Passaic: Atrium Post-Acute of Wayne: 114 cases, 32 deaths, with Daughters of Miriam in Clifton reporting 87 cases and 28 deaths
  • Salem: Merion Gardens Assisted Living in Carney's Point: 19 cases, 5 deaths
  • Somerset: Foothill Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Hillsborough: 83 cases, 23 deaths, with Abingdon Care and Rehabilitation Center in Green Brook Two reporting 103 cases and 22 deaths
  • Sussex: Andover Subacute and Rehab Center II in Andover: 180 cases, 54 deaths (according to the New York Times , the facility has more than 70 deaths).
  • Union: Cranford Rehab and Nursing Center: 133 cases, 39 deaths
  • Warren: Brakley Park in Lopatcong Twp: 121 cases, 21 deaths with Lopatcong Center reporting 129 cases

Click here for the full list.

