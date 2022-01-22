SEE: Jitney Bus Plows Into Paterson Apartment

UPDATE: Firefighters reported only minor injuries after a jitney collided with an SUV and slammed into a ground-floor apartment in Paterson overnight.

City Wide Towing removed the bus on a flatbed after it knocked a fire hydrant off its base and crashed into the three-story building at the corner of Pearl and Summer streets around 2 a.m. Saturday.

A sedan parked in front of the building was also damaged but not severely. The Chevy SUV sustained serious damage.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash.

The vehicle was marked "DoubleTree by Hilton Fairfield Hotel & Suites," with a local phone number.

A city building inspector was summoned to determine whether the building was safe to occupy.

Ron Bombaro (tornadochaser66 on YouTube) produced the images. WATCH his video:

