SEE ANYTHING? Woman Struck By Hit-Run SUV Crossing Busy Teaneck Road

A Teaneck pedestrian was hospitalized after she was struck crossing a busy local street by a vehicle that fled the scene, said police who turned to the public for help finding the driver.

The 32-year-old victim was crossing Teaneck Road from west to east at Orchard Street when she was struck by the southbound vehicle shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday, Deputy Police Chief John A. Faggello said.

"Although the vehicle left the scene prior to police arrival, a witness observed a black or blue SUV in the area of the victim shortly after hearing her call out in distress," Faggello said.

The witness, who didn't see the crash, described the driver as an Hispanic male with long hair and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, the deputy chief said.

Apparently realizing that he'd been seen, the driver sped off, the witness told police.

The victim was treated at nearby Holy Name Medical Center for injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, Faggello said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has home surveillance video or other information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to contact Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.