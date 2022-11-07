SEE ANYTHING? Woman Shot In Englewood, Police Seek Witnesses

Detectives in Englewood were trying to determine who shot a woman at a city public housing project.

The 30-year-old victim showed up at Hackensack University Medical Center following the overnight shooting Monday on Parkview Terrace, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

HUMC staff contacted Hackensack police, who called their Englewood colleagues around 4 a.m., the lieutenant said.

The woman was released from the hospital after being treated for a relatively minor gunshot wound, Pulice said. Detectives were doing a follow-up interview with her later on Monday.

They are also seeking witnesses.

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org/ or by calling 844-466-6789 at any time of day.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

You can remain anonymous.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.