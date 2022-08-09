SEE ANYTHING? Witnesses Sought To Hit-Run Englewood Bicycle Crash

Englewood police were searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist on Tuesday and took off.

Initial details were sketchy as detectives sought witnesses and area security video after the male cyclist was struck at the intersection of Mary and Honeck streets around 10:30 a.m.

A dark-colored vehicle reportedly fled the scene as the victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Crimestoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 cash for info that significantly helps a police investigation. Tips can be made anonymously at bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 at any time of day.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

You can remain anonymous.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.