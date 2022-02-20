SEE ANYTHING? Shots Fired Into Hasbrouck Heights Business

Authorities were trying to determine who fired several shots into a Hasbrouck Heights business that had closed for the day.

No one was injured in what Police Capt. Joseph Rinke, the officer in charge of the department, said was an isolated incident at a multi-use building at 440 Boulevard early Saturday evening, Feb. 19.

The block was closed while detectives reviewed area surveillance video and interviewed witnesses around the establishment, a few blocks from eastbound Route 46.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected shell casings and other evidence.

Anyone who might have seen something or has information that could help find those responsible is asked to contact Hasbrouck Heights detectives at (201) 288-6019.

Or email: info@hhpd.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.