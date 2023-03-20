SEE ANYTHING? Route 17 McDonald's Robbed At Knifepoint

The McDonald's on southbound Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights was robbed by a man with a knife early Sunday morning, authorities said.

An employee who was confronted by the robber wasn't injured as he emptied the register at the fast food restaurant on the southbound highway just past Route 46 shortly before 7 a.m. Sunday, they said.

The robber was described as a dark-skinned Hispanic with a large beard, around 5-foot-8, dressed all in black.

He spoke both English and Spanish, may have been drunk and fled south in a red vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the robbery or has information that can help police identify him and/or his vehicle is asked to contact the Hasbrouck Heights PD Detective Bureau: (201) 288-1000.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photos.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.