Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Business Class Passenger Accused Of Raping Woman On Flight From Newark To London
News

SEE ANYTHING? Police Probe Shooting Outside Bergen County Bowling Alley

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Bowlero in Wallington.
Bowlero in Wallington. Photo Credit: Robinson Cruz

Gunfire erupted outside a Bergen County bowling alley, said police who were searching for the shooter.

No one was reported wounding in the 10:30 p.m. shooting Tuesday, Feb. 8, in the parking lot of the Wallington Bowlero on Paterson Avenue, Police Capt. Shawn Kudlacik said.

Witnesses told police a black man in a white hoodie quickly got into a white SUV with tinted windows -- possibly a Range Rover Velar -- and fled, Kudlacik said.

Police recovered three shell casings, one projectile and a live round, the captain said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident, saw the fleeing vehicle or has other information that could help solve the shooting is asked to contact Wallington police: (973) 473-1715.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.